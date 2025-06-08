MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 620,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.58%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

