Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBM shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

