Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBM shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.8%
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.