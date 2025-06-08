Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Director Sudhin Shahani Sells 75,840 Shares

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Sudhin Shahani sold 75,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $184,291.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,474.54. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SRFM opened at $2.37 on Friday. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Surf Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

