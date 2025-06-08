Insider Buying: TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Acquires A$209,977.60 in Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg bought 3,280,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,977.60 ($136,349.09).
TerraCom Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
TerraCom Company Profile
