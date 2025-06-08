Insider Buying: TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Acquires A$209,977.60 in Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg bought 3,280,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,977.60 ($136,349.09).

TerraCom Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

TerraCom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

