Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,907 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

