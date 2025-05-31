Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 265,900 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

