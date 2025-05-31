Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New Investment in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 770,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 252,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 102,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

