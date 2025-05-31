Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $81,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75,378 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $73.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

