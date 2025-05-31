Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,923,085.14. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,655 shares of company stock worth $9,069,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

