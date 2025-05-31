96,606 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

