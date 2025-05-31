Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 8,966 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
