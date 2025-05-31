Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 8,966 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

