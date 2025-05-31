Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 682,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 117,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.43, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

