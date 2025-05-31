Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

GD opened at $278.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.29. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

