Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,242 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $85.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.