Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

