458 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $316.34 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,962.50. This represents a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.07, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,625,370.67. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,950. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.