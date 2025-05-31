Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.33. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.