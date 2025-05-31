Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $43,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ball were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ball Trading Up 0.1%

BALL stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.