Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

