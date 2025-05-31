Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Teradyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

