Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 122,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.