Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.83. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

