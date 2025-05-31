Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $94,868,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $84,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,129,000 after buying an additional 530,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,898,000 after buying an additional 518,851 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.64 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

