Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after purchasing an additional 599,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ventas by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 187,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,974 shares of company stock worth $11,025,477. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

