Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $205,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,869 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

