Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,156 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.32 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

