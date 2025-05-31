Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. Intapp has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $785,267.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,716,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,445,335 shares in the company, valued at $299,547,878.35. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,207 shares of company stock worth $14,076,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 74.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

