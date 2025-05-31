Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.14 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,054,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 490,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 398,531 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock worth $1,602,871. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

