Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

