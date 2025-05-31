Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Evergreen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Evergreen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,376,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGR opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 million and a PE ratio of 42.74. Evergreen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

