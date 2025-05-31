GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in GMS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in GMS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $75.70 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

