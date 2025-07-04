Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.29. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

