Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark lowered their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schneider National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.