Barclays Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $35.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Trading Up 0.7%

PPL stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 8,350.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.