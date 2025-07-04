First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $25.50

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $25.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of FHB opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 20.36%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

