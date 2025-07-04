Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $868.00 to $916.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.06.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $914.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $799.45 and its 200 day moving average is $731.20. KLA has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $928.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

