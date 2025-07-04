Wells Fargo & Company Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $770.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $770.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.41.

PH stock opened at $719.15 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $720.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.57 and its 200 day moving average is $643.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

