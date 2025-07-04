Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expand Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Expand Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.