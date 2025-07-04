Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Fossil Group stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

