Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urgent.ly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULY opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Urgent.ly has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.41.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

