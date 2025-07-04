Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,179.73% and a negative net margin of 82.88%. The company had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,302.30. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $485,753 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

