Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

OMDA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omada Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

OMDA opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Omada Health has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

