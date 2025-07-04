Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.26.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $416.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.99 and its 200 day moving average is $369.01. Charter Communications has a one year low of $286.66 and a one year high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 451.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.