INmune Bio’s (INMB) “Sector Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector underperform rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

