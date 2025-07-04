INmune Bio’s (INMB) “Sector Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector underperform rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
NASDAQ:INMB opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.34.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
