PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 100 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.
PZ Cussons Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 74.20 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.11. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.60 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.23 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
