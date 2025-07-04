PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 100 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

PZ Cussons Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 74.20 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.11. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.60 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.23 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

Further Reading

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

