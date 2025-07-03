D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $75,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.09 and a 200-day moving average of $504.49. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $553.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

