Values Added Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Values Added Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,525,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

