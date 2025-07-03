MontVue Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $423.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $425.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.