Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 65,366 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

