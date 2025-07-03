Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

